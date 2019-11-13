Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, November 13

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will close out its four-game trip with an all-Canadian match-up against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell.

The Senators (6-6-1-0) have put together a four-game point streak that includes three wins to pull themselves back to .500. The Sens' 13 games played are still tied for the fewest in the division.

Laval (9-5-1-0) have caught fire as they've collected points in seven straight that includes six straight wins. In fact, the streak started after the Rocket were beaten 3-2 by Belleville on Oct. 23.

Roster notes

The Sens were given Rudolfs Balcers Tuesday as he was assigned to Belleville by Ottawa but he's not expected to play tonight. Andreas Englund and Stuart Percy remain out for the Senators.

Marcus Hogberg grabbed both wins for the Sens over the weekend and all signs would indicate he'll start tonight for Belleville.

Previous history

The history between these two sides is extensive and sees the Senators hold a 13-10-1-1 record against the Rocket. They've had their struggles in Laval though, going 4-7-1-0 over the previous two seasons.

Who to watch

Vitaly Abramov has been catching fire for the Senators recently and has seven of his eight points this season over the past six games. His eight points are tied for the second most on the Sens.

Alex Belzile is off to another good start for his native province as he currently leads the Rocket in points with 11 through 15 games this season. His six goals also lead the team.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

