Blues Recall Klim Kostin from Rampage

November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday that the Blues have recalled forward Klim Kostin from the San Antonio Rampage.

Kostin, 20, is playing his third professional season with the Rampage. The Penza, Russia native was selected by the Blues in the first round, 31st overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft. Kostin has notched three goals and eight points in 14 games this season, along with ten penalty minutes. He has two goals and three points in his last four games.

The 6-foot-3 forward has totaled 19 goals and 60 points in 147 career AHL games, all with the Rampage. He led San Antonio with 102 penalty minutes last season.

In addition to his time in San Antonio, Kostin represented Russia at the World Junior Championships each of the past two seasons. As captain last year, he led Russia to a bronze medal while posting six points in seven games.

The Rampage begin a four-game road trip on Friday when they face the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

