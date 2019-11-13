P-Bruins Recall Samuel Asselin from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators
November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, November 13, that the team has recalled forward Samuel Asselin from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
Asselin, a native of Repentigny, Quebec, has scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 points in nine games with Atlanta this year. Prior to joining the Gladiators, Asselin spent time with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. During his time in the QMJHL, Asselin skated in 247 career games, scoring 82 goals and adding 118 assists for 200 points.
Asselin was signed to a two-year AHL contract by the Bruins organization on July 8, 2019.
