Colorado Completes Series of Transactions
November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been recalled by the Avalanche, while forward Logan O'Connor has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the Eagles have recalled forward Ryan Wagner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
Wagner has posted 11 points in 12 games this season with the Grizzlies, after generating seven points in 49 AHL contests last year with the Chicago Wolves. O'Connor returns to the Eagles having notched three goals and five assists in 12 games. Bibeau is 0-1-0 this season with Colorado and is now heading to the NHL, where he has seen action in two games with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 campaign. In two appearances with the Maple Leafs, Bibeau went 1-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save-percentage.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, November 15th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2019
- Colorado Completes Series of Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- P-Bruins Recall Samuel Asselin from ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators - Providence Bruins
- Sock Giveaway, Free Tickets for Service Members on Military Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Recall Macewen & Graovac; Reassign Chatfield - Utica Comets
- Springfield Holds off 42-Shot Attack in Morning Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds' A+ Defensive Efforts Rewarded in School Day Game Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Recall Lazar from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Jets Recall Michael Spacek from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Recall Klim Kostin from Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, November 13 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, November 13 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.