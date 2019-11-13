Colorado Completes Series of Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been recalled by the Avalanche, while forward Logan O'Connor has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the Eagles have recalled forward Ryan Wagner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Wagner has posted 11 points in 12 games this season with the Grizzlies, after generating seven points in 49 AHL contests last year with the Chicago Wolves. O'Connor returns to the Eagles having notched three goals and five assists in 12 games. Bibeau is 0-1-0 this season with Colorado and is now heading to the NHL, where he has seen action in two games with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 campaign. In two appearances with the Maple Leafs, Bibeau went 1-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save-percentage.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, November 15th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

