Wolves Overpowered by Admirals

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Milwaukee Admirals produced four power-play goals in the first period to set the tone for a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored two power-play goals and forward Curtis McKenzie also scored for the Wolves (7-8-1-0), who dropped their third game in a row.

Milwaukee forward Daniel Carr, who won the AHL's Most Valuable Player award last season while helping the Wolves to the Calder Cup Finals, scored one first-period power-play goal and assisted on another. He added a second goal in the third period to help the Admirals (9-3-1-2) earn their fifth win in a row.

The Wolves jumped in front at 4:38 of the first on McKenzie's quick strike. Rookie forward Paul Cotter knocked down Milwaukee's attempt to flip the puck out of the defensive zone, pounced on it in the high slot and passed to McKenzie in the left circle for the wrister past goaltender Connor Ingram.

Milwaukee surged to a 2-1 lead after the Wolves committed minor penalties eight seconds apart midway through the first period. The Admirals struggled to solve the Wolves for much of their 5-on-3 power play, but forward Colin Blackwell finally smacked home a rebound at 8:28.

Then, still on the power play, Eeli Tolvanen rifled home a shot from the right faceoff dot at 9:04 while taking advantage of Yakov Trenin's screen in front of goaltender Garret Sparks.

Carr added a power-play goal at 16:16 of the first as he skated just right of the net and roofed a shot over Sparks' left shoulder to make it 3-1. The Admirals made it 4-for-4 on the power play with 26 seconds left in the first period as Rem Pitlick poked home the puck for his first AHL goal.

After Milwaukee earned four consecutive power-play chances in the first period, the Wolves earned five straight power plays in the second period. Chicago took advantage of one when defenseman Zach Whitecloud teed it up for Coghlan above the left circle and he rocketed home a one-timer.

When forward Tommy Novak added Milwaukee's fifth power-play goal of the night at 11:16 of the third period, the Wolves tied their franchise record for most power-play goals allowed in one game.

Oscar Dansk played the final 40 minutes for the Wolves and finished with 17 saves on 19 shots. Sparks (4-4-1), who entered the night as the AHL's leader with a 1.60 goals-against average and .953 save percentage, stopped 10 shots in the first. Ingram (5-2-1) posted 20 saves to earn the win.

The Wolves return to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday to face the Iowa Wild. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

