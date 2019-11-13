Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM

(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears travel north on Interstate-81 to visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Bears have split their previous two meetings against the Penguins in 2019-20.

Hershey Bears (7-5-2-1) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7-5-1-1)

November 13, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game #16 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Beaudry Halkidis (48), Peter Schlittenhardt (12)

Linesmen: Tyler Loftus (11), Luke Murray (92)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears finished a three-in-three on a high note, winning over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a shootout on Sunday night, 3-2. Steve Whitney tied the score with 2:44 remaining in regulation, and Mike Sgarbossa scored the only shootout goal in the top of the fourth round to lift Hershey. Vitek Vanecek stopped all four shootout attempts to secure the victory. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won a pair of games last weekend, capped with a 2-0 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday. Casey DeSmith pitched a 35-save shutout, and the Pens received goals from Andrew Agozzino and Zach Trotman.

KEEPING HIS WHITS:

Steve Whitney scored his 11th goal as a member of the Hershey Bears last Sunday, but only his second at Giant Center. Last season, eight of Whitney's nine goals for the Chocolate and White came in visiting buildings. Whitney's only goal on home ice last season was a game-winner on Dec. 30, 2018 versus the Providence Bruins to help Hershey to a 2-1 victory. His next assist will be his 100th career point.

DROUGHT OVER:

The Bears snapped a 0-for-36 drought on the power play in Sunday's win over Lehigh Valley. The Bears had been held off the scoresheet on the man advantage for 10 straight games before finally finding the back of the net on the club's second opportunity of the evening last Sunday. Forward Philippe Maillet had the goal, giving Hershey its sixth power play goal of this season.

LOCKED AND LOADED:

Forward Travis Boyd and defenseman Tyler Lewington were both assigned to Hershey on Monday by the Washington Capitals. Boyd had six points (four goals, two assists) in three games during his previous stint with the Bears, earning CCM/AHL Hockey Player of the Week. The two-time Hershey MVP had four assists in six games during his NHL recall. In total, Boyd has collected 172 points in 220 games with Hershey. Lewington has skated in 240 career games with the Bears over the past four seasons, posting 49 points (12 goals, 37 assists) and 501 penalty minutes.

A STREAK TO BREAK:

The Chocolate and White are winless in their last four road games dating back to Oct. 23 at Rochester, possessing an 0-3-1-0 record. Hershey's last road win came at the conclusion of their three-game Canadian swing in 4-2 victory over the Laval Rocket on Oct. 19. Within the previous four road games, the Bears have been outscored by a 18-5 margin. Last season's longest road losing streak was four games, lasting from Dec. 7 to Dec. 28, 2018. Hershey last road losing streak of five games or longer was a six-game skid starting on Jan. 20, 2018, which ended on Feb. 16, 2018 at Laval.

