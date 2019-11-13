Crunch Come up Short to Amerks, 4-3
November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a two-goal deficit, but fell to the Rochester Americans, 4-3, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.
Ross Colton and Alex Barre-Boulet both contributed a pair of assists, while Taylor Raddysh, Danick Martel and Cameron Gaunce found the back of the net for the Crunch. The loss moves Syracuse to 7-5-2-0 on the season and 0-1-2-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
Netminder Scott Wedgewood turned aside 29-of-33 shots in net for the Crunch. Jonas Johansson recorded the win with 28 saves between the pipes for the Amerks. The Crunch were unable to convert on three power play opportunities and went 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Amerks were first on the board 1:16 into the game when Kevin Porter chipped in the rebound from Brett Murray's shot. Andrew Oglevie earned a point on the opening tally.
Just 35 seconds later, the Crunch evened the score. Raddysh grabbed a loose puck at the right-wing boards, battled through the circle and sent in a wrister. Colton and Alex Volkov earned the assists.
Rochester went back on top at 11:10 and built up a two-goal lead before the first intermission. Wedgewood made the initial save on Casey Nelson's shot, but left the rebound out for Jean-Sebastien Dea to clean up. Less than two minutes later, Tyler Randell backhanded a shot from the slot off assists from Casey Fitzgerald and Sean Malone.
The Crunch rallied for a two-goal second period to knot the game at 3-3. At the 3:18 mark, Colton skated the puck into the zone and sent an elevated pass for Martel to glove down and score from between the circle. Barre-Boulet recorded the secondary helper. Halfway through the middle frame, Gaunce potted one with a long shot from the blue line. Assists went to Matthew Spencer and Barre-Boulet.
The Amerks regained the lead with a power-play goal 1:13 into the final frame. Eric Cornel tipped Jacob Bryson's right point shot as he cut across the zone. Murray earned another point on the game-winner.
The Crunch return home to host the Utica Comets on Friday at 7 p.m.
Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Tonight is the first time this season the Crunch have been tied with an opponent after two periods...Cameron Gaunce recorded his first goal of the season tonight.
