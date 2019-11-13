Canucks Recall Macewen & Graovac; Reassign Chatfield
November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forwards Zack MacEwen and Tyler Graovac from the Comets. The team also announced that they have reassigned defenseman Jalen Chatfield to the Comets.
Graovac has appeared in six games with the Comets this season, scoring one goal. The forward has nine points in 62 career NHL games.
MacEwen has eight points (3-5-8) in 13 games with Utica this year. The big forward made his NHL debut last season with Vancouver and has one assist in four career NHL games.
Chatfield did not appear in a game with Vancouver during his stint. The defenseman owns a +2 rating and 15 shots on goal in 11 games with the Comets so far this season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2019
- Sock Giveaway, Free Tickets for Service Members on Military Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Recall Macewen & Graovac; Reassign Chatfield - Utica Comets
- Springfield Holds off 42-Shot Attack in Morning Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds' A+ Defensive Efforts Rewarded in School Day Game Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Recall Lazar from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Jets Recall Michael Spacek from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Recall Klim Kostin from Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, November 13 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, November 13 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.