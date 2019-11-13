Canucks Recall Macewen & Graovac; Reassign Chatfield

Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forwards Zack MacEwen and Tyler Graovac from the Comets. The team also announced that they have reassigned defenseman Jalen Chatfield to the Comets.

Graovac has appeared in six games with the Comets this season, scoring one goal. The forward has nine points in 62 career NHL games.

MacEwen has eight points (3-5-8) in 13 games with Utica this year. The big forward made his NHL debut last season with Vancouver and has one assist in four career NHL games.

Chatfield did not appear in a game with Vancouver during his stint. The defenseman owns a +2 rating and 15 shots on goal in 11 games with the Comets so far this season.

