Sabres Recall Lazar from Rochester

November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has recalled forward Curtis Lazar from the Rochester Americans.

Lazar, who earns his second recall of the season, is tied for second among all Amerks skaters in scoring with nine points (4+5) in 11 games. A native of Salmon Arm, British Columbia, Lazar has notched eight points (4+4) over his last seven games, including a career-high five-point night at Syracuse back on Oct. 26.

A first-round selection (17th overall) of the Ottawa Senators in 2013, the 6-foot-0, 210-pound forward has registered 51 points (15+36) in 246 career NHL games with Calgary and Ottawa while also adding 54 points (27+27) in 81 AHL appearances with Rochester, Stockton and Binghamton.

