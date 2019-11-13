Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at Moose 2
November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The Moose capitalized on their only power play of the first period, with Kristian Vesalainen scoring his second goal of the season.
- Brad McClure evened the score for Texas in the second period, deflecting a shot from Adam Mascherin for his third goal of the year.
- Emile Porier scored his second goal in three games to take the lead in the second period and earn the eventual game winning goal.
- Mikhail Berdin made 36 saves to earn his fourth straight win, allowing 2 goals in four straight starts.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Saturday, Nov. 16 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Friday, Nov. 22 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
- Saturday, Nov. 23 | 7:00 PM - vs. Rockford IceHogs at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
NOVEMBER 11, 2019
Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, Manitoba
Texas Stars - 1, Manitoba Moose - 2
1st 2nd 3rd Final
MOOSE 1 1 0 2
STARS 0 1 0 1
Shots PEN-PIM PP
MOOSE 16 5-10:00 1/1
STARS 37 2-4:00 0/4
STARS : 3-10-0-2 (2-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-6-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Landon Bow (L) - 14 saves
MOOSE: 7-8-0-0 (3-4-0-0 | HOME) (4-4-0-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Mikhail Berdin (W) - 36 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Mikhail Berdin (MB) Cole Maier (MB) Brad McClure (TEX)
