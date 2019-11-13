Post Game Notes: Stars 1 at Moose 2

November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- The Moose capitalized on their only power play of the first period, with Kristian Vesalainen scoring his second goal of the season.

- Brad McClure evened the score for Texas in the second period, deflecting a shot from Adam Mascherin for his third goal of the year.

- Emile Porier scored his second goal in three games to take the lead in the second period and earn the eventual game winning goal.

- Mikhail Berdin made 36 saves to earn his fourth straight win, allowing 2 goals in four straight starts.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Saturday, Nov. 16 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum

- Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3:00 PM - at Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum

- Friday, Nov. 22 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center

- Saturday, Nov. 23 | 7:00 PM - vs. Rockford IceHogs at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

NOVEMBER 11, 2019

Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Texas Stars - 1, Manitoba Moose - 2

1st 2nd 3rd Final

MOOSE 1 1 0 2

STARS 0 1 0 1

Shots PEN-PIM PP

MOOSE 16 5-10:00 1/1

STARS 37 2-4:00 0/4

STARS : 3-10-0-2 (2-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-6-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Landon Bow (L) - 14 saves

MOOSE: 7-8-0-0 (3-4-0-0 | HOME) (4-4-0-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Mikhail Berdin (W) - 36 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Mikhail Berdin (MB) Cole Maier (MB) Brad McClure (TEX)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.