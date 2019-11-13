Copley Earns Shutout in Shootout Loss
November 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Wilkes-Barre, PA - November 13, 2019) - Pheonix Copley stopped all 29 shots faced to record a shutout, but the Hershey Bears dropped a 1-0 shootout decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Penguins started the first period on a 6-0 shot run before leading in the department, 14-5, after 20 minutes. The 14 shots against the Bears in the opening stanza tied the single-season high for most shots allowed in a period by the Chocolate and White. The last time Hershey yielded 14 shots in a single period was on Oct. 5, 2019 in the first period against the Pens.
Final shots on goal totaled 30-28 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through 65 minutes. In the skills competition, Stefan Noesen scored in the first round, and Casey DeSmith stopped all three Hershey shooters to complete his perfect night.
The Bears finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Hershey's overall record shifts to 7-5-2-2 following the shootout loss, extending the team's road winless streak to five games.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, Nov. 15, as they play host to the Charlotte Checkers at Giant Center. It's ZooAmerica Night at the arena, where animal friends will be displayed on the concourse. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
