Jared Triolo Swipes Four Bags in Indians Twinbill Split

June 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Behind an offensive outpouring and four stolen bases by Jared Triolo, the Indianapolis Indians defeated Columbus in the opening game of Wednesday afternoon's doubleheader at Victory Field, 11-2. The Clippers came away with a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

The Indians (30-40) swiftly took Game 1 of the twinbill behind five doubles, six stolen bases - with Triolo becoming the first Indians baserunner to swipe at least four bases in a game since Eury Perez on June 29, 2017 vs. Durham - and a pair of five-run frames to bookend the scoring.

Aaron Shackelford sparked the high-scoring affair with his 10th home run of the season - a two-run shot into the right-field corner - in the second inning against Hunter Gaddis (L, 1-5). Back-to-back doubles by Miguel Andújar and Ryan Vilade continued the frame which featured nine total batters sent to the plate.

Both of the Clippers' home runs came via home runs against Kent Emanuel (W, 5-3), who surrendered only three total hits with eight strikeouts in his second quality start of the season. RBI singles by Shackelford, Triolo, Alika Williams and a two-run double by Endy Rodríguez tacked on six additional insurance runs late to clinch the victory.

In Game 2, another two-run homer gave Indianapolis the lead before Columbus (32-38) put up three runs in the fourth inning. Following Grant Koch's 400-foot shot, two RBI singles and a run-scoring fielder's choice against Duane Underwood Jr. (L, 0-2) quickly gave the Clippers the lead.

Cody Morris (W, 1-0) held the Indians without a baserunner in the fifth and sixth innings to preserve the lead. A one-out walk and Triolo double to follow set up the game-winning run at second base for Indy in the bottom of the seventh, but James Karinchak (S, 1) struck out the side to end the threat.

The two teams will meet again on Thursday in a 7:05 PM first pitch at Victory Field. LHP Cam Alldred (2-1, 3.46) will take the mound for Indy while Columbus has yet to name a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.