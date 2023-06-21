Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.21

Omaha Storm Chasers (35-33) 7, Rochester Red Wings (33-36) 3

Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: OMA 7, ROC 3

WP: Walter Pennington (2-0, 3.68)

LP: Amos Willingham (2-1, 4.09)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

Omaha 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 7 10â 1

Rochester 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 7â 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:06 PM

Temperature: 81°F

Time of Game: 2:41

Attendance: 4,854

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Jordy Barley (1) solo off RHP Max Castillo in the 5th (count: 1-0) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Max Castillo: (2-6, 4.61) 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR 21 BF, 94/61 (P/S), left tied 3-3

RHP Paolo Espino: (3-2, 4.56) 5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 23 BF, 90/59 (P/S), left tied 3-3

RED WINGS NOTES

âAIR JORDY: 2B JORDY BARLEY collected his first Triple-A homer in this afternoon's contest...the game-tying 366-ft shot left the bat at 102.3 MPH, ranking as the 46th hardest hit homer of the season...

The homer was his first since 4/18 at BRK, with High-A Wilmington this season, marking his second homer of his 2023 campaign.

LIFE OF PAOLO: RHP PAOLO ESPINO started his 11th game of the season for the Wings this afternoon, allowing three earned on six hits through 5.1 innings of work...this marked the sixth-straight game the veteran has pitched at least five innings in a start...he struck out five batters in the outing, a mark he's reached five times this season after recording just five total strikeouts through two starts in April...

In two games against Omaha, Rochester starters have allowed just three earned runs in 10.1 innings of work, allowing eight hits and five walks while striking out nine batters...the bullpen has allowed eight earned through 7.2 innings pitched in those two games.

FAST AND FURIOUS 6: The Red Wings have stolen at least one base in each of their last six games (since 6/15-G2), logging 10 swiped bags during that span after CF ALEX CALL collected two over the last two games straight...

SS RICHIE MARTIN, 3B JAKE ALU, and Call have each stolen two bases over the last six games, with four other Wings players swiping one.

Since the beginning of June, the Wings are tied for fourth in the International League in stolen bases with 25.

STARTED WITH A PHONE CALL: In CF ALEX CALL's first two games since being optioned to Rochester on 6/16, the Minnesota native has scored the first run for the Wings in both games...

In the two games (6/20 & 6/21), Call has logged one home run, two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

BUT ITS WEDNESDAY!?: Rochester lost just their second Wednesday game of the year this afternoon, moving their record to 8-2 on Hump Day...their last loss on a Wednesday came on 5/10 against WOR...

The Wings are hitting .269 (95-for-353) on Wednesdays, the fifth-best mark in the International League.

STORM CHASERS NOTES

BULLY-PEN: The Storm Chasers bullpen worked 4.0 innings in relief, after RHP MAX CASTILLO allowed two earned over 5.0 innings of work...they held the Wings scoreless, striking out four, and retired 13 straight Rochester batters from the fifth to the ninth inning...

Omaha's pitching staff has collected 161 strikeouts through 17 games in June, fourth-best in the International League.

NEXT GAME

Omaha vs. Rochester

Thursday, June 22nd

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

RHP Jonathan Bowlan (NR) vs. RHP Jose Ureña (0-1, 6.62)

