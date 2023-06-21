Omaha Evens Series with 7-3 Win over Rochester

June 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored four unanswered runs over the final three innings to even this week's series against the Rochester Red Wings, a 7-3 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Omaha jumped ahead quickly in the top of the second inning with three runs, on RBI doubles from Jermaine Palacios and Adeiny Hechavarria, followed by an RBI single from Tucker Bradley.

Chasers starter Max Castillo kept Rochester scoreless over the first two innings and even stranded the bases loaded in the second. The Red Wings slowly chipped away at Castillo, scoring single runs in the third and fourth on sacrifice flies, before a homer leading off the bottom of the fifth tied the game at 3-3.

After Castillo allowed the game-tying homer, he retired his final three of the inning, beginning a stretch of 13 consecutive batters retired by Omaha pitching.

Behind Castillo, Walter Pennington, James McArthur and Collin Snider threw perfect sixth, seventh and eighth innings respectively, with just 31 pitches combined between the three.

The strong combined effort from Storm Chasers pitchers gave the offense a chance to jump ahead and the Chasers did just that in the seventh. A single and two walks loaded the bases with one out, then a wild pitch scored the go-ahead run and Logan Porter singled in two for a 6-3 lead.

Brewer Hicklen added an extra run of insurance in the eighth inning, doubling in Bradley, who finished the day 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.

Will Klein retired his first batter in the bottom of the ninth inning with a strikeout, the 13th straight out by Chasers pitching, but proceeded to load the bases with a single and two walks and bring the tying run to the plate.

Klein, who threw a season-high 100.7mph fastball in the ninth inning, stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout and flyout to secure the win, Omaha's 13th of the month and even the series at 1-1.

Omaha will try and jump back ahead over Rochester on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. CT as right-hander Jonathan Bowlan makes his Triple-A debut on the mound for the Storm Chasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.