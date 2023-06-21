Iowa Uses Long Ball to Even Series

June 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (40-29) hit four home runs in their 8-0 route over the Memphis Redbirds (38-33), Wednesday at Principal Park.

Neither team scored in the first two innings, but Iowa broke into the run column in the third. Sergio Alcántara opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning. That solo blast started a streak of five straight innings Iowa would cross the plate.

Jared Young hit a solo home run of his own in the fourth followed by a solo home run from Chase Strumpf and an RBI triple by Bryce Windham in the fifth.

Up 4-0, Caleb Kilian continued to cruise in his first start of the year against the Redbirds. The righty allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings, walking one batter while striking out four.

Iowa's offense gave him two more runs of support in the sixth on a two-run home run from Jake Slaughter, the team's fourth home run of the game. An RBI double from Windham and a run scoring double play grew Iowa's lead to 8-0.

The scoring ended there for Iowa, but it was all they would need as Bailey Horn and Daniel Palencia followed Kilian and kept the shutout intact. The two combined to throw three hitless innings, walking two and striking out two to complete the win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Caleb Kilian earned his first win since May 23, moving his record on the year to 4-1. He has now spun 6.0 innings in three out of his last four starts.

The 6-9 hitters in Iowa's lineup combined to go 8-for-14 with six runs scored, two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six runs batted in. They accounted for 80% of Iowa's total hits and 75% of their runs.

Iowa and Memphis will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 6:38 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

