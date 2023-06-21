Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 21 vs. Omaha

June 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (34-33) vs. Rochester Red Wings (33-35)

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Max Castillo (2-6, 4.72) vs. RHP Paolo Espino (3-2, 4.50)

SINGING IN THE RAIN: The Rochester Red Wings stormed back last night to take down the Omaha Storm Chasers, 5-4, and snap their International League-long 11-game winning streak...LF ALEX CALL recorded a two-run home run in his first game since being optioned to Rochester on 6/16...RHP WILY PERALTA worked five scoreless innings and shrank his career ERA against the Storm Chasers to 1.38 in the win, while RHP GERSON MORENO earned his second save in consecutive games...Rochester looks to improve to 9-1 on Wednesdays with RHP PAOLO ESPINO on the mound against Omaha's RHP Max Castillo.

WINNING PROBABILITY PROBABLY: Omaha owned a 90% probability of winning the ballgame in the top of the sixth after the Storm Chasers took a 4-1 lead...3B JAKE ALU'S RBI double in the seventh was the biggest win probability swing in the game, tying the contest, and gave Rochester a 29.9-point increase to their win probability...

After trailing 4-3 heading into the seventh inning and pulling out a win, the Wings hold a 4-19 record when trailing after six innings.

PUNCHING LESS TICKETS: For the third time in their last 16 games, the Red Wings' pitching staff struck out 10+ batters...Rochester arms have now recorded double-digit strikeouts in 18 games this season...through the same number of games in 2022 (68), the Wings staff recorded 10+ strikeouts in 30 games...Rochester currently ranks 19th among International League teams in the strikeout category...

This follows four seasons of setting franchise records in the strikeout category (excluding 2021-COVID), having set new highs in 2017 (1,128), 2018 (1,151), 2019 (1,285), and 2022 (1,341)...the 2023 team is on pace to strike out 1,176 batters.

BREAK IN THE CLOUDS: The Rochester Red Wings snapped the surging Storm Chasers' 11-game winning streak, defeating Omaha, 5-4, Tuesday night...Rochester has now logged 20 wins this season at the friendly confines at Innovative Field...

Since losing the first six series openers this season, the Wings have now won five of their last six series openers.

WILD WILD WILY: RHP WILY PERALTA worked five scoreless innings in Tuesday's win, allowing just two hits while striking out four and walking three...Peralta now posts a 1.38 ERA (32.2 IP/5 ER) with 35 strikeouts in seven career appearances (four starts) against Omaha...

Through four starts in June, the Dominican Republic native boasts a 2.82 ERA (22.1 IP/7 ER), versus a 7.08 ERA (20.1 IP/16 ER) in five starts in May.

CALL HIM ALEX: LF ALEX CALL launched a two-run homer in his first game with the Wings since he was optioned to Rochester on 6/16...the Minnesota native went 1-for-2 with a pair of RBI, two walks and two runs scored in the win...

Call's homer was the lone ball hit over 100 MPH all night for Rochester.

Call played five games with Rochester in 2022, hitting .444 (8-for-18) with two home runs, two doubles and six RBI...he has now collected a hit in all six games with Rochester between 2022 and 2023.

RAKE ALU: 3B JAKE ALU went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in the win, having now collected a hit in 14 of his last 18 games...the New Jersey native is hitting .375 (24-for-64) with a home run, a triple, six doubles, and 16 RBI through 16 games in June, and is tied for the third-most hits (24) in the International League since the beginning of the month.

SAVE THE DAY: After appearing in 26 games for the Red Wings this season without recording a save, RHP GERSON MORENO has now earned a save in the last two games...the last time he notched a save in two consecutive games was 7/7-7/8/22 as a member of Harrisburgh...Moreno has a team-low 2.48 ERA (31.1 IP/9 ER) through 28 games this season, collecting 39 strikeouts and holds a batting average against of .142 (15-for-106)...

Since registering strike percentages of 59% and 68% through April and May, respectively, Moreno has thrown 69% strikes through eight games in June.

