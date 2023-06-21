Jacksonville and Gwinnett Postponed Wednesday
June 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Wednesday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Gwinnett Stripers has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with first pitch of game one starting at 5:05 p.m. Game two of the doubleheader will start 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Each game will be a seven-inning contest.
Coverage of Friday's doubleheader begins at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
