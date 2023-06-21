Syracuse Slips Past Durham 9-8

DURHAM, NC - Bulls third baseman Osleivis Basabe bashed three hits and drove in three runs, second baseman Jonathan Aranda recorded another multi-hit effort and right fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed his fifteenth home run of the year, while Mets center fielder Rafael Ortega clubbed three hits and drove in four runs in Syracuse's 9-8 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After the Mets struck first for a pair of runs in the third, the Bulls battled back with a trio of tallies in the bottom half of the frame. Basabe brought home his first run of the night with an RBI double to left-center prior to 1B Kyle Manzardo's game-tying run-scoring knock, while DH Ben Gamel gave Durham the 3-2 advantage with an RBI single of his own. Syracuse, however, would answer back with two more scores, including Ortega's RBI double, in the fourth to go back up 4-3.

Ortega would then drive in his second run of the night in the sixth via a run-scoring single to extend the Mets advantage to two before two more tallies came across in the seventh. Cardenas would then smash his three-run shot in the seventh to narrow Durham's deficit to one before Basabe came through in the eighth with his go-ahead two-run single to left to give the Bulls an 8-7 lead. Ortega, however, would put Syracuse up for good with a two-run double to right in the ninth.

Basabe (3-5, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI) led the Bulls with his three knocks, with Aranda (2-4, R, BB) and C Blake Hunt (2-3, 3 R, 2B, BB) adding multi-hit efforts as well for Durham. It was the 14th time Aranda has recorded two or more hits over his last 17 games dating back to May 31, batting .515 (35-68) with 15 runs, eight doubles, three homers and 16 RBI in that span. Basabe, meanwhile, has recorded ten hits over his last 20 at-bats going back to June 16, adding six runs, three doubles, two homers and 11 RBI.

Neither team's starting pitchers factored in the final decisions, with Mets reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0.1 IP, SO) earning the win and righty Vinny Nittoli (1.0 IP) notching the save. Bulls relief man Josh Roberson (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to continue their series on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Durham's starting pitcher has not yet been determined, and while RHP Mike Vasil is anticipated to start for Syracuse.

