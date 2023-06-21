Stripers, Jacksonville Postponed Wednesday at Coolray Field

June 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today's 12:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 22 at Coolray Field. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:05 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Both games will air on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Tickets for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for any other game this season (no exclusion for July 4).

Thursday's game is Margaritaville Night at the Park, including a Shrimp Boil Buffet (purchase an all-you-can-eat buffet pack and get a Field Box ticket for $38). It's also Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday (fans age 21 and up), with 12-ounce domestic beers just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas just $5 each.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.