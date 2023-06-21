June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

IOWA CUBS (39-29) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (38-32)

Wednesday - 12:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Caleb Kilian (3-1, 5.08) vs. RHP Thomas Parsons (0-2, 6.25)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa and Memphis will play game two of their six-game series today, with Caleb Kilian taking the ball for Iowa. Kilian enters today's game one start shy of the team-lead with 11 and just 0.2 innings shy of leading the team, both behind Nick Neidert. The 26-year-old is 3-1 with a 5.08 ERA in his 11 starts this year, allowing 29 earned runs on 56 hits and 18 walks. He has struck out 37 batters over his 51.1 innings pitched and allowed opponents to hit .284 against him. In two starts against Memphis last year, Kilian went 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three in 8.0 innings. Opposite of Kilian will be Thomas Parsons toeing the rubber for the Redbirds today, set to make his 11th start of the year. Parsons enters today's game with an 0-2 record and a 6.25 ERA in 12 games, allowing 31 earned runs on 55 hits and 18 walks. He has struck out 33 batters over his 44.2 innings pitched, allowing opponents to hit .294 against him. 11 of the 55 hits Parsons has allowed this year have left the stadium, allowing a home run for 20% of his hits.

STREAK STAYS ALIVE: Yonathan Perlaza continues to get on base for the I-Cubs as he extended his on-base streak to an impressive 28 games in last night's contest versus Memphis. It didn't take long for the outfielder to extend his streak either. Hitting from the leadoff spot for Iowa, Perlaza took the second pitch of the bottom half of the first inning over the left-center field fence for his seventh home run of the year. His streak is currently the longest active streak out of any statistical category in the International League. Perlaza's 28-game streak is also the longest for any I-Cub this year. In the stretch, the switch hitter is slashing .325/.414/.614 with 18 doubles, five homers, 22 RBI and 17 walks. Perlaza kicked off his on-base streak with a season-long nine game hitting streak from May 18 to May 26. While he broke the hit streak, his on-base streak stayed alive with a walk. There have been just three games within the 28-game streak that Perlaza didn't record a hit. In each of those, he worked at least one walk to keep it alive. The Venezuelan has another streak going as well as with a five-game hitting streak. During his current five- game hitting streak Perlaza has recorded just one hit in each game, but every hit has gone for extra bases (4 doubles and one home run).

DOM-INANTING RETURN: Catcher Dom Nuñez's bat has been a welcomed addition back in the Iowa lineup since his return to action from the injured list with a hamstring strain on June 6. Since coming back from injury he has slashed numbers of .379/.471/.621 with four doubles, one home run, and six RBI. He continued his hot play in last night's series opener versus Memphis by going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIS and a run scored. It's not just his bat that has been stellar either. Nunãez's arm has been big on the defensive side as he is currently on a four-game streak of catching a runner trying to steal, which is tied for the second-longest streak in the International League this season and is currently tied for the longest active streak.

CAN'T WIN THE FIRST ONE: By suffering a loss last night to open the series versus Memphis, it marked the fourth consecutive series opener loss by the I-Cubs. It's been a struggle over the past four series in game ones for Iowa as it has nearly been doubled- up in those contests being outscored 29-15 in series openers. It's a complete heel turn from the beginning of the season when Iowa won the first game of its first five series. To put it into comparison, the I-Cubs did not lose a series opener in the months of March and April and have lost every series opener except two in the months of May and June.

MR. SANDMAN: After spending a week on the development list, relief pitcher Cam Sanders made his return to the Iowa bullpen last night. Sanders was called into action last night and tossed 1.2 innings of work without allowing a hit or run to go along with three strikeouts and just one walk. Sanders has been one of the more reliable arms out of the bullpen for Iowa as of late. Over his last four outings the right-hander has compiled one win over 7.1 innings with two earned runs on four hits and 12 strikeouts compared to four walks.

AGAINST MEMPHIS: The I-Cubs and Redbirds will play game two of their six-game series today, with Memphis currently holding a 1-0 series lead after their victory in last night's game. With their loss last night, Iowa is now 0-1 this year and 148-183 all-time against Memphis, going 93-74 all-time against the Redbirds at home. Dating back to last season, Iowa is now on a three-game losing streak to Memphis.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa suffered just their fourth loss of the season when recording 10 or more hits last night, dropping to 22-4 in those games...the I-Cubs are 12-3 at home in day games entering today's contest...since being activated off the injured list and optioned to Iowa on June 17, Edwin Ríos is hitting .500 (4-for-8) with one walk and three strikeouts... with their loss last night, Iowa is now officially eliminated from winning the first half; even if Norfolk lost out and Iowa won out, Iowa would be one win short of claiming the first half.

