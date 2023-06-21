Wings Fall to Storm Chasers, 7-3

The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers, 7-3, to even the six-game series at 1-1. 2B Jordy Barley collected his first home run at the Triple-A level in the loss, and RHP Paolo Espino worked his sixth straight outing of at least five innings.

The Storm Chasers struck first on Wednesday, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning. 3B Jermaine Palacios and SS Adeiny Hechavarria collected back-to-back RBI doubles to give the Storm Chasers a 2-0 lead. LF Tucker Bradley capped off the inning with an RBI single that drove in Hechavarria to give Omaha a three-run advantage. Though they'd threaten by loading the bases in the bottom of the second inning, RHP Max Castillo held off the Wings bats until the third inning.

Rochester then added a run back in the bottom of the third frame on a sacrifice fly from 3B Jake Alu that plated LF Alex Call, cutting the deficit to 3-1.C Luis Torrens added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting Omaha's lead to 3-2 when he drove in LF Travis Blankenhorn with a sacrifice fly to right field. In the next inning, 2B Jordy Barely tied the game up with a solo home run to lead off the inning, his first homer at the Triple-A level.

The Storm Chasers once again took the lead in the top of the seventh inning when a wild pitch plated C José Briceño. Rochester's arms loaded the bases twice, allowing 1B Logan Porter to knock in two runs with an RBI single that gave Omaha a 6-3 lead. The Storm Chasers added a final run in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI double by DH Brewer Hicklen that drove in Bradley. Rochester managed to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning, but couldn't complete the comeback to take down the Storm Chasers for a second straight game, losing 7-3.

RHP Wily Peralta started on the mound for the Wings Wednesday afternoon, working his sixth straight start of at least five innings. Peralta allowed six hits, three earned runs and walked two batters while striking out five. Four Rochester arms came out of the bullpen to work the final 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, while walking four and two striking out two. RHP Amos Willingham (2-1, 4.09) was tagged with the loss, while RHP Walter Pennington earned the win.

SS Jordy Barley is the Diamond Pro Player of the Game after he went 1-for-4 and collected his first home run with the Red Wings. Barley's knock traveled 102.2 MPH off the bat and marked his first long ball since 4/18 as a member of High-A Wilmington. The Dominican Republic native now has 30 career homers and is one run shy of 150 career RBI.

Rochester will look to rebound with a win tomorrow night in the third game of the six-game series against the Storm Chasers. RHP Jose Ureña is set to make the start for the Wings, with RHP Jonathan Bowlan on the mound for Omaha. First pitch is set for 6:45 pm.

