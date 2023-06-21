Redbirds Shut out in Wednesday Loss at Cubs

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip at the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon with an 8-0 loss at Principal Park in game two of the six-game series.

Redbirds catcher Nick Raposo led the way offensively for Memphis. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 and tallied two of the three Redbirds hits in the game.

Tommy Parsons (0-3) allowed six runs on six hits and four home runs in 6.0 innings of work. The right-handed pitcher walked one batter and struck out four. Grant Black allowed two runs on four hits in his two relief innings on Wednesday.

The Redbirds (38-33) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, June 28 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.

