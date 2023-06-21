Knights Postponed Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather

June 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Louisville Bats from Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, June 23 with game one starting at 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and both games will be seven-inning contests.

Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 Charlotte Knights home game (except July 4), based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.