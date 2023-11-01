Jake Wise Making the Most of his Opportunity with Charlotte

November 1, 2023 - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Making the jump to the pro game is a major hurdle for any player joining the ranks.

The bright lights haven't fazed Jake Wise, though.

"I try not to think about it too much," said Wise. "Just know that I can play there and not really worry about it. Just go out and kind of do my thing."

The 23-year-old NCAA product has been on a tear to kick off his rookie season, scoring three goals and adding three assists in his four appearances.

It hasn't come without work, however. Wise suited up for the team's season opener but then found himself the odd-man out of Charlotte's crowded group of forwards for the next three contests. Refusing to ease up on his work ethic, Wise was ready to go when his name got called next.

"He didn't like his first game very much," said head coach Geordie Kinnear after Friday's win over Bridgeport. "Then he had to wait his turn, which is not always easy. We talked, and he just kept working hard, got his opportunity back and made the most of it. It would be tough to take him out."

Taking advantage of opportunities is something that Kinnear harps on to his young skaters. With five points in the three games since he returned to the lineup, Wise is doing just that.

"That's kind of all that I've been focusing on," said Wise. "Just working hard and reacting to situations."

A big part of Wise's offensive impact has stemmed from his penchant for shooting the puck. Two of his three tallies this season have come from firing away - one a snipe from the face-off dot, one a squeaker from the top of the circle.

"It's so fast out there and if you have an opening you might as well take it - that's kind of been my mentality," said Wise. "No one's going to be mad at you for shooting it unless someone's wide open. I'm pretty confident that when there's a shot, I might as well try scoring instead of laying it on net. That's kind of my attitude - if I'm going to shoot, try to put it in the net."

Wise - a third-round pick by Chicago in 2018 - got a taste of the pro game last year, joining the Checkers at the tail end of the regular season and into their playoff run. He enjoyed some immediate success on the scoresheet - picking up two helpers in this one regular-season tilt and a goal in his postseason appearance - but more importantly he learned the vast difference between the college and pro levels, a gap that he continues to navigate a month into his proper rookie campaign.

"It's just so detailed, that's the thing," said Wise. "In the past you could kind of get away with little things but here I think you just always have to be moving your legs, always have to be doing your part in the system. It really is the tiniest details - whether it's a stick up or stick down, something so small like that. I think that's the biggest difference. But I'm happy with how I'm progressing right now."

Wise's strong start has not only laid the groundwork for him to continue to ascend as he gets more comfortable as a pro, it's helped boost a Checkers squad that looks to have found its groove early on this season.

"It's been great," said Wise. "We're off to a good start as a team. I've been lucky enough to be in a spot where I'm playing with great players and they're really helping me out. It's been a good start to the year for everyone in the locker room."

