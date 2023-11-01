Monsters Return Home to Host Hockey Fights Cancer and Salute to Service Night

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a weekend full of promotions when they host the Providence Bruins for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 3, at 7:00 p.m. and Salute to Service Night presented by Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission on Saturday, November 4, at 7:00 p.m. The Monsters will drop the puck on the homestand on Wednesday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Friday, November 3 - Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Monsters are proud to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night and encourage fans to show their support by wearing purple, the universal color to represent awareness for all cancers. In addition to "I Fight For" signs available to fill out at Monsters Hockey Club Headquarters and the Community Corner, a special 6-foot Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon will be on the concourse for fans to write names of their loved ones. The names of people battling cancer provided by MHC members will be written on signs that will be lined throughout the player's tunnel for recognition. On the ice, the team will sport special purple tape on their sticks as well as Hockey Fights Cancer stickers on their helmets.

Additionally, the Monsters will pay tribute to cancer survivors and supporting medical professionals from University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and American Cancer Society throughout the night in a series of recognition moments. Friday night is also a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a Monsters Purple Collection including hoodies, t-shirts, knit hats and more. A portion of the proceeds from this collection will benefit The Gathering Place in memory of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Senior Retail Operations Manager, Sharon Caramell. The Purple Collection will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Saturday, November 4 - Salute to Service Night presented by Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission

The Monsters will host their annual Salute to Service Night presented by Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission on Saturday featuring free tickets for military servicemembers with a valid Military ID. Earlier in the day, servicemembers from Ohio Coast Guard Hockey will play in a "Rink of Dreams" game at the FieldHouse and be presented with special challenge coins.

The Monsters will wear specialty jerseys for the game that will be available to bid on through DASH with part of the proceeds benefitting the TAPS, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. The jersey auction will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday through DASH and the Monsters Mobile App. In addition to the jersey auction, the players will sign Salute to Service pucks used during warmups that will be available to purchase through DASH starting at 7:05 p.m. while supplies last.

Saturday's 50/50 will benefit Greater Cleveland Fisher House and their mission to provide a "home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's curtain walls will turn red, white and blue in support of the promotion which will also feature a "Missing Member Chair" being placed rinkside to represent those brave individuals lost in the line of duty. A flag folded into a triangle - a symbol of our nation - and a red rose will sit upon the chair to signify the blood that many veterans have shed to ensure our freedom.

Center Ice will offer a Salute to Service Collection including a replica jersey, T-Shirts, hats and more. The Salute to Service Collection will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last with a portion of the proceeds benefitting TAPS.

