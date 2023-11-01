Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears take on their I-78 rivals, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, for the second time in less than a week, after picking up a 4-0 win over Lehigh Valley last Saturday at home.

Hershey Bears (6-2-0-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-4-0-0)

November 1, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 9 | GIANT Center

Referees: Riley Brace (49), Mike Dietrich (15)

Linespersons: Chandler Yakimowicz (60), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Highmark Blue Shield Trading Card Set Night - The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears Calder Cup Champions trading card set, courtesy of Highmark Blue Shield.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears hosted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday and turned in their largest offensive output of the season, winning by a 6-1 score. Hershey got two quick goals from Ethen Frank at 1:11 and 3:08 of the first period. Joe Snively made it 3-0 at 16:52. Sam Poulin scored for the Penguins midway through the second period with a power-play tally at 11:41, while Hershey converted with the power play at 17:26 with Snively's second of the day. Jimmy Huntington scored at 4:41 of the third, and Bogdan Trineyev tallied at 16:50. Hunter Shepard earned the win with a 24-for-25 effort, and the Bears went 2-for-3 with the man advantage and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Phantoms are coming off a 4-1 loss at home on Sunday to the Hartford Wolf Pack, as Olle Lycksell scored his team-leading sixth of the season at 11:04 of the third period to cut a 2-0 deficit in half, but Hartford captain Jonny Brodzinski scored at 16:59 and Adam Edstrom walked in an empty-net tally to deal Lehigh Valley its second consecutive loss.

PHANTOM MENACE:

Hershey leads the regular-season series with Lehigh Valley with a 1-0-0-0 record following last Saturday's 4-0 home win. Pierrick Dubé (2g, 0a), Ivan Miroshnichenko (0g, 2a), and Joe Snively (1g, 1a) lead the Bears in scoring against the Phantoms. Hershey and Lehigh Valley will face each other twice more this month, before resuming the series on Dec. 30 at PPL Center in Allentown. On Tuesday, the Phantoms announced that the Philadelphia Flyers had sent goalie Felix Sandström to Lehigh Valley on an NHL conditioning loan - the netminder is 7-6-1 lifetime against Hershey.

SOLID START:

At 6-2-0-0 to begin the 2023-24 season, the Bears are off to their strongest overall start in the standings since Hershey went 6-2-0-0 to begin the 2014-15 season, coincidentally also by Nov. 1. Hershey's record for the fastest 10 wins from the start of a season is 12 games, a feat achieved twice: the 2006-07 squad went 10-1-0-1 by Nov. 11 of that season, while the 1957-58 team went 10-1-1 by Nov. 3.

SNIVELY STREAKING:

Joe Snively enters tonight's game riding a five-game point streak (3g, 5a). Last season, the forward had three separate four-game point streaks. He also had eight points (2g, 6a) in eight games against the Phantoms in the 2022-23 campaign, including a three-point (2g, 1a) outing against the Phantoms in a 5-2 win at Lehigh Valley on Jan. 25.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey has won its last three straight home games...Defenseman Aaron Ness is four points away from passing Patrick McNeill (152 points) for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners...Former Phantom Logan Day scored his first regular-season goal as a Bear on Saturday against Lehigh Valley and the defender needs two points for the 100th of his professional/AHL tenure...Fellow Bears blueliner Chase Priskie needs one more point for his 100th pro/AHL point...Hershey has a power play ranked fourth out of 32 clubs (8-for-27, 29.6%) and a penalty kill ranked eighth (33-for-38, 86.8%)...The Bears lead the Eastern Conference (and are third overall) in lowest shots against per game with 24.75...Hershey is 6-0-0-0 when Mike Sgarbossa gets at least a point.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 1, 1969 - The Bears picked up a 7-1 win over the Springfield Kings at Eastern States Coliseum, as Don Marcotte scored three goals and goaltender Andre Gill made 45 saves to give Hershey its 1,000th regular-season victory in franchise history.

