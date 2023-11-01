Syracuse Crunch to Raise Funds for Cancer Research with Shave for Change Initiative

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are raising funds for cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center with their Shave for Change initiative in support of the team's Change for Change program.

Shave for Change is a fundraising initiative created by the Crunch players to help support the team's Change for Change program and raise funds for cancer research throughout the month of November. If the team reaches their fundraising goal of $10,000, select Crunch players, including Felix Robert, Daniel Walcott and Shawn Element, will shave their heads prior to the team's Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 24.

Fans can donate to the Shave for Change initiative at www.syracusecrunch.com/shave or by texting SHAVE to 76278. All fans that donate to Shave for Change will be entered into a raffle for a chance to help shave the Crunch players' heads. More information, including the shaving date, will be provided once the team hits their fundraising goal.

Change for Change is a fundraising program created by Crunch players that was inspired by a boy named Griffin Engle during the 2014-15 season. It aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center and help improve the odds for children with cancer. For more information about Change for Change, visit www.syracusecrunch.com/change.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

