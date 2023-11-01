Brandon Bussi Shines in P-Bruins' Win Over Penguins
November 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Wilkes-Barre, PA - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all but one of the 27 shots he faced to lift the Providence Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Forward John Farinacci started the scoring for the P-Bruins, while Vincent Arseneau potted the game-winning goal. Jesper Boqvist sealed the game with an empty-net goal.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Rem Pitlick batted in a rebound out of the air from just above the crease, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead 5:50 into the game.
Farinacci deflected in a Jakub Zboril shot from the point from right in front of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:40 remaining in the first period. Anthony Richard was also credited with an assist.
Georgii Merkulov left the puck for Arseneau in the slot, who followed up his initial one-timer and backhanded the rebound into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 7:34 left in the second period. Alec Regula received an assist as well.
Bussi made a sprawling save from the right post to the left, reached out the blocker that had already lost a grip on the stick, and robbed the Penguins of a goal with just under 2:30 to play in the game.
With 60 seconds left, Boqvist found the back of an empty-net. Richard was awarded an assist.
Stats
Richard posted his first multi-point game in a Providence uniform.
Regula's assist was his first point with the P-Bruins.
Bussi stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 24 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-6, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Cleveland on Friday, November 3 to take on the Monsters at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.
