Amerks Hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 10 against Utica

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team is hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club, on Friday, Nov. 10 when the Amerks host the Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena.

The night is part of a league-wide campaign spearheaded by the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players' Association and the American Hockey League designed to unite the hockey community in support of people affected by cancer. Celebrating its 25th year of inspiring hope in 2023-24, the powerful initiative has successfully generated more than $32 million since its inception and has continued to remain at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions along the way.

"We are honored to have the Rochester Americans as our partner in the fight against cancer," said Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club Chief Executive Officer, James Love. "Having a caring support network - a team behind you - is so important for anyone fighting cancer to know they're not alone. We are grateful for the support and teamwork we have with the Rochester Americans as they help us spread awareness about our free social and emotional support programs for anyone impacted by cancer. We're looking forward to another great Hockey Fights Cancer night with them and their amazing supportive fans."

"We are beyond grateful for our partnership with Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club and the opportunity to not only join forces in the fight against this dreadful disease, but more importantly, continue to show our support for the people and their families whose lives have been impacted by cancer," said Amerks Interim Vice President of Business Operations, Chad Buck. "We're incredibly proud to stand alongside Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club in support of their life-changing mission and remain united with the rest of the hockey community in the global stand against cancer."

The Amerks, who are one of 23 AHL clubs supporting the initiative, will again wear special lavender-colored jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club. Lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, represents all forms of cancer.

The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 and will run through 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Winners will be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

