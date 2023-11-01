Tucson Roadrunners Weekly

Tucson, Arizona- The Tucson Roadrunners take on the Chicago Wolves to cap off their six-game home stand on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. The Roadrunners face Chicago after going 3-1 against them last season, including a two-game sweep at the TCC on Tuesday, January 24 and Wednesday, Jan 25.

On Friday, the Roadrunners will have their first Friday College Night of the season. Students who attend University of Arizona or Pima Community College will be offered an unbeatable price for tickets of just $10.

In addition, all fans on Friday can take advantage of exclusive discounts on food and drinks, including $5 16 OZ. beers and discounted hot dogs.

On Saturday, the Roadrunners will host their annual Military appreciation night beginning with a Tucson Roadrunners military hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans at the arena. Veterans and Active Military with ID will save at Arena Box Office with sides ($30 regular $40) and ends tickets ($20 regular $28). Offer is available now until game time. After the game, there will be a postgame jersey auction with all proceeds to VetTix, a non-profit organization who team up with major sports teams, leagues, promoters and organizations, venues and ticket holders to provide free tickets to the more than 21 million military and veterans.

Also on Saturday, the Roadrunners will also be offering $25 mystery tickets (minimum of end section seats, $7 savings). Out of these purchased tickets, one lucky fan will receive a team military signed jersey. CLICK HERE for Mystery Tickets.

Before Saturday's game, the Roadrunners will host the return of Hockey and Hops at 4 p.m. Tickets for the event include a game ticket, 12 beer tastings and a commemorative tasting glass. CLICK HERE to reserve your spot at Hockey and Hops.

