T-Birds F Adam Gaudette Named AHL Player of the Month
November 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Adam Gaudette has been selected as the AHL Player of the Month for October.
Gaudette, 28, scored goals in a team-record six consecutive games for the Thunderbirds and finished the month with nine goals and 11 points in eight contests during October. His nine goals sit atop the AHL leaderboard in the category.
Gaudette earned an assist on Springfield's only goal in its opening-night loss to Hartford on Oct. 14, then began his goal-scoring streak by netting the game-winner in a 4-3 victory over Providence on Oct. 15. Gaudette scored four of the Thunderbirds' five goals during their three-in-three weekend from Oct. 20-22, then netted two power-play goals each in back-to-back wins at Hartford on Oct. 27 and vs. Providence on Oct. 28. Gaudette leads the AHL in goals (9), power-play goals (6) and shots on goal (36) through the first three weeks of the season.
A sixth-year pro, Gaudette is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he set career highs with 27 goals and 51 points while skating in 65 AHL games between Springfield and Toronto. Gaudette was originally a fifth-round choice by Vancouver in the 2015 NHL Draft and has collected 27 goals and 43 assists in 218 career NHL games with the Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators. The native of Braintree, Mass., has also totaled 42 goals and 32 assists in 89 AHL outings with Springfield, Toronto, and Utica. Gaudette was acquired by the St. Louis Blues in a trade with Toronto on Feb. 17, 2023.
Gaudette and the T-Birds look to build upon a three-game win streak when they welcome the Belleville Senators on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and it marks the first of three consecutive games on the weekend for Springfield.
Fans can reserve their seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
