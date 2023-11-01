Firebirds Score Five Times in Second Period to Down Canucks

November 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds used five second period goals to down the Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena. Eight different players recorded goals in the Firebirds' first win on home ice of the season.

Logan Morrison got the scoring started just 3:05 into the game when he ripped a wrist shot past Canucks netminder Arturs Silovs for his first goal as a pro to make it 1-0 Firebirds. Ryker Evans earned the lone assist on the first of three Coachella Valley tallies in the opening period. Abbotsford tied the game at 5:29 on a Sheldon Dries goal. Jeremy McKenna snapped a shot through Silovs for his first goal of the season and was followed up just 27 seconds later by Marian Studenic's third goal of the year. Nikita Tolopilo replaced Silovs in net for Abbotsford after the first period.

After Canucks' forward Max Sasson pulled his team within one, Coachella Valley exploded for five goals in the middle frame, tying a franchise record for most goals in a single period. Ville Petman and Shane Wright each scored to extend the Firebirds' lead to 5-2 before Dries netted his second of the game for Abbotsford, Max McCormick (PP), Ryan Winterton, and Connor Carrick (PP) all hit the back of the net inside the final five minutes of the second to make it 8-3 Coachella Valley.

The Firebirds put 21 shots on net in the second, setting the franchise record for most shots in a single period, and 45 total in the game, the most in a single game in franchise history.

Chris Driedger (3-2) made 23 saves in the win. The Firebirds' powerplay went 2-for-4 while the penalty kill finished 1-for-1

NEXT GAME

