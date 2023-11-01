Penguins Suffer 3-1 Loss to Bruins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were defeated by the Providence Bruins, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-4-0-0) but together a stellar effort on the penalty kill, but too many trips to the penalty box paired with acrobatic saves by Providence goalie Brandon Bussi kept the Penguins' offense at bay for most of the game.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton jumped out to 1-0 lead six minutes into the game, thanks to a power-play goal from Rem Pitlick. Pitlick, with the puck in the air, swung his stick as if it was a baseball bat, made solid contact and hit a line drive to the back of the net.

Pitlick's deposit marked his team-leading third goal of the season.

Providence answered 90 seconds later on a tip-in from John Farinacci, resulting in a 1-1 deadlock after one period.

The Bruins seized a 2-1 lead as Vincent Arseneau broke the tie 12 minutes into the middle stanza.

The Penguins then started their parade to the penalty box, giving the Bruins five-straight power-play opportunities. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ultimately went six-for-six on the P.K., an effort that helped keep the team within striking distance.

Jonathan Gruden had a glorious chance to tie the game with time ticking down in regulation. However, a cross-crease, diving save from Bussi denied Gruden the equalizer. Shortly thereafter, a Jesper Boqvist empty-net goal sealed the win for the Bruins.

Bussi locked down the victory for the visitors by turning away 26 shots. Joel Blomqvist denied 21 of 23 shots faced in the loss.

