Penguins Suffer 3-1 Loss to Bruins
November 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were defeated by the Providence Bruins, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-4-0-0) but together a stellar effort on the penalty kill, but too many trips to the penalty box paired with acrobatic saves by Providence goalie Brandon Bussi kept the Penguins' offense at bay for most of the game.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton jumped out to 1-0 lead six minutes into the game, thanks to a power-play goal from Rem Pitlick. Pitlick, with the puck in the air, swung his stick as if it was a baseball bat, made solid contact and hit a line drive to the back of the net.
Pitlick's deposit marked his team-leading third goal of the season.
Providence answered 90 seconds later on a tip-in from John Farinacci, resulting in a 1-1 deadlock after one period.
The Bruins seized a 2-1 lead as Vincent Arseneau broke the tie 12 minutes into the middle stanza.
The Penguins then started their parade to the penalty box, giving the Bruins five-straight power-play opportunities. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ultimately went six-for-six on the P.K., an effort that helped keep the team within striking distance.
Jonathan Gruden had a glorious chance to tie the game with time ticking down in regulation. However, a cross-crease, diving save from Bussi denied Gruden the equalizer. Shortly thereafter, a Jesper Boqvist empty-net goal sealed the win for the Bruins.
Bussi locked down the victory for the visitors by turning away 26 shots. Joel Blomqvist denied 21 of 23 shots faced in the loss.
Looking ahead, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton plays host to the Hershey Bears on Friday, Nov. 3. The opening puck drop will arrive at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Bears and Penguins' third matchup this season is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 courtesy of the PA Prostate Cancer Coalition from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
