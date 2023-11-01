Ads Announce Second Phase of Promotional Schedule

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals announced the second phase of their 2023-24 promotional schedule today which features many of the team's signature giveaways, post-game concerts, ticket specials and entertainment.

To see a complete list of the promotions click here.

The highlight of the team's promotional schedule every season is the Admirals Concert Series, presented by Toyota, Lee Jeans, Coors Light and Landmark Credit Union. At four different games the team will welcome national recording acts to play in post-game concerts and the show is free with a ticket to the game.

The 2024 Admirals Concert Series is as follows:

Friday, January 26th at 7 pm vs Rockford, featuring Tesla

Saturday, February 10th at 6 pm vs. Texas, featuring Cheap Trick

Saturday, February 24th at 6 pm vs Chicago, featuring Jackson Dean

Saturday, March 23rd at 6 pm vs Henderson, featuring Nate Smith

In addition, Milwaukee's very own Pat McCurdy will bring his unique performance to the Ads game on December 30th. He'll play before and after the game in the Coors Light Chill Zone, located in the south end of Panther Arena.

The University of Wisconsin Marching Band bring their unique show to the team's game on Saturday, January 20th, courtesy of Pegasus Partners. They will play before and during the game and then post-game the band will hit the ice for a special 4th Period performance.

On February 10th, 2023 the Admirals beat the Rockford IceHogs 2-1 in a shoot-out. What was particularly memorable was following the game netminder Yaroslav Askarov pulled the net down and bench pressed it in celebration of the win. On March 9th, 2024 the Ads will commemorate that night by giving out figurines of Askarov benching the net to the first 2,500 fans courtesy of Lee Jeans.

In addition to the Askarov figurine, other great giveaways will include Admirals calendars for all fans on December 2nd courtesy of We Energies, Admirals t-shirts courtesy of Gruber Law Offices for the first 4,000 on December 27th, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Cowbells for the first 5,000 fans through the gate on December 30th, TSMGI /Ads Winter Hat Night on January 6th (4,500), and an Admirals Team Picture, presented by Saz's, for all fans on April 20th.

The Admirals are also proud to offer all Veterans and active military personnel and their families free tickets to the team's game this Saturday, November 4th with our Salute to the Military Night, courtesy of United Steelworkers Local 2-209. This is the 18th year that the team has proudly hosted this special night.

Once again the Admirals will host a pair of School Day Games, presented by the Milwaukee Public Museum. On November 8 and March 13th the team will drop the puck at 10:30 am, while entertaining in excess of 8,000 local students. The game is a great opportunity for a fun and educational look at hockey and the business of pro sports.

For the 16th straight season, all the good boys & girls have a chance to take in a game with their humans, for Sendik's Dog Day. On Saturday, November 18th and Friday, March 29th fans can bring their dogs to the game for just $5 and $3 from each dog and human companion ticket sold will be donated to HAWS of Waukesha.

Summerfest Winning Weekdays are back for another year! For any Tuesday and Wednesday home game, if they Admirals win all fans in attendance can redeem their ticket for a free one to the next weekday game. With 11 weekday home games there is the potential for a lot of free hockey!

As a reminder both Tuesday home games the Ads play will feature a special 6:30 pm puck drop.

Ian's Pizza Student Nights are back again this season at Panther Arena. At every Friday home game high school and college students can get ticket and a slice of Ian's Pizza (redeemable in restaurant only) for just $13.

The Admirals will continue to add other promotions, giveaways, and entertainment as the season nears. You can stay up-to-date on the latest happenings. As always, all promotions and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

The Admirals return to Panther Arena ice this Saturday, November 4th when they take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm.

