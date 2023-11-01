Comets Parent Helps Topple Rocket, 4-1

Utica, NY- The Comets headed to the road to battle their divisional opponent, the same team they ousted from the playoffs the previous season, the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night at the Place Bell. The Comets, coming off a home loss on Saturday night, wanted to add points in the standing and do so against the top affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens in hostile territory. After the dust settled, it was fantastic goaltending by Isaac Poulter and a Quebec born Comets player who help push his team into the win column as Xavier Parent struck for three goals en route a Utica victory.

After a scoreless opening period, it was a two-goal outburst by Comets forward Xavier Parent. For his first goal he waited by the crease for a puck to roll to his stick where he shoveled it passed the Laval goal line through netminder Jakub Dobes at 4:33. The primary assist on Parent's second of the year was given to Topias Vilen and that duo would strike again after Parent put a rebound into the Laval cage of another Vilen shot at 7:36. Parent's second of the game put the Comets up 2-0 in the middle frame and that's where the game remained after two periods of play.

In the final period of regulation, Chase Stillman took advantage of a rebound in front of Dobes of a shot by Kyle Criscuolo 1:06. It was his third goal in two games and it helped the Comets to a 3-0 lead. The Rocket finally scored a goal after defenseman Jayden Struble walked in from the left point and lifted a shot over the glove of Comets goalie Isaac Poulter at 3:35. Despite the goal against them, the Comets were still up 3-1. Poulter continued his exceptional play during the game but specifically during the third period made several brilliant saves to secure the victory. It was Parent who scored his third of the game into the empty net at 19:47. It solidified the Comets victory by a 4-1 score.

