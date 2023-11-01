San Diego Gulls Assign Defenseman Luka Profaca to Tulsa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club assigned defenseman Luka Profaca to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Profaca, 21 (3/30/02), went scoreless with two shots on Oct. 29 at Henderson. He recorded 1-4=5 points with 45 PIM in 47 games with San Diego during the 2022-23 season. The defenseman scored his first professional goal - and his first power-play tally - on Nov. 13 at Ontario and collected his first professional assist on Nov. 18 vs. Grand Rapids.

The blueliner scored 5-20=25 points with a +10 rating and 55 penalty minutes (PIM) in 65 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22, setting career highs in all categories. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner also appeared in five postseason contests with the Storm.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Profaca collected 5-35@ points with a +9 rating and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 127 career OHL games with Guelph from 2018-22. Profaca spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Brampton Bombers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), earning 2-18 points in 41 games and All-Rookie Team honors.

