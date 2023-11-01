Monsters Claim 4-3 Shootout Victory Over Griffins

November 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-2-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins opened the scoring the first period with a goal from Tim Gettinger at 6:53, but Trey Fix-Wolansky responded with a marker at 16:27 off feeds from Yegor Chinakhov and Jake Christiansen to tie the game 1-1 after 40 minutes. Chinakhov converted on a power play at 7:26 of the middle frame with helpers from Nick Blankenburg and Fix-Wolansky, but Grand Rapids' Simon Edvinsson evened the game once again with a tally at 16:48. The Monsters special teams struck once more after a second goal on the man advantage for Chinakhov at 18:20 assisted by Blakenburg and Fix-Wolansky to give Cleveland a 3-2 lead heading into the final intermission. The Griffins pushed the game into overtime after a power-play goal from Gettinger with 0.7 seconds left to play, but Jet Greaves stood tall through the extra frame to force a shootout. Chinakhov and Mikael Pyyhtia scored in the shootout to help carry the Monsters to a 4-3 win.

Cleveland's Greaves had 35 stops for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa made 25 saves in defeat.

The Monsters welcome the Providence Bruins to Cleveland for the first time since 1972 on Friday, November 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image004.png@01DA0D14.DF497050]Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 2 0 0 1 4 GR 1 1 1 0 0 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 29 2/5 1/2 4 min / 2 inf GR 38 1/2 3/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Greaves W 35 3 1-3 4-1-0 GR Cossa OT 25 3 2-3 1-1-2 Cleveland Record: 5-2-0-0, 3rd North Division Grand Rapids Record: 2-3-2-0, 4th Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.