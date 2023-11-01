American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 25th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer© Initiative

November 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud again to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 22 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer™ nights being hosted by AHL teams:

October 25 - Abbotsford Canucks

November 3 - Cleveland Monsters

November 4 - Iowa Wild

November 5 - Calgary Wranglers

November 10 - Ontario Reign, Rochester Americans

November 11 - Hartford Wolf Pack

November 12 - Hershey Bears

November 17-18 - Texas Stars

November 17 - Laval Rocket

November 18 - Belleville Senators, Tucson Roadrunners

November 21 - Coachella Valley Firebirds

November 24 - Syracuse Crunch

November 25 - Bridgeport Islanders, Springfield Thunderbirds

November 26 - Toronto Marlies

November 29 - Utica Comets

December 1 - Manitoba Moose

December 20 - Milwaukee Admirals

February 3 - Henderson Silver Knights

February 24 - San Diego Gulls

