American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 25th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer© Initiative
November 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud again to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today.
The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 22 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards.
Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.
Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer™ nights being hosted by AHL teams:
October 25 - Abbotsford Canucks
November 3 - Cleveland Monsters
November 4 - Iowa Wild
November 5 - Calgary Wranglers
November 10 - Ontario Reign, Rochester Americans
November 11 - Hartford Wolf Pack
November 12 - Hershey Bears
November 17-18 - Texas Stars
November 17 - Laval Rocket
November 18 - Belleville Senators, Tucson Roadrunners
November 21 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
November 24 - Syracuse Crunch
November 25 - Bridgeport Islanders, Springfield Thunderbirds
November 26 - Toronto Marlies
November 29 - Utica Comets
December 1 - Manitoba Moose
December 20 - Milwaukee Admirals
February 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
February 24 - San Diego Gulls
