Isotopes Secure Series Victory with 9-2 Win

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 9 (6-11), Dodgers 2 (4-13) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes connected on three home runs off the bats of José Gomez, Greg Bird and Danny Edgeworth ... The home run from Gomez was his first in Triple-A. He finished the game 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk ... Bird's home run was his third of the season for Albuquerque. The veteran first baseman finished the night 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI ... Edgeworth's home run was of the inside-the-park variety, the 17th in Isotopes history. The inside-the-parker was also Edgeworth's first in Triple-A.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Dereck Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75) had a solid outing on the hill for Albuquerque. The right-hander did now allow a run over his 4.0 innings on the mound. He did not issue a walk and struck out eight Dodgers ... Jack Wynkoop rebounded after a shaky outing in his last appearance, tossing two scoreless frames ... Logan Cozart was the only Isotopes pitcher to allow a run, yielding two (one earned) over 0.2 innings ... Joe Harvey faced one batter who he struck out, earning a hold ... Antonio Santos finished off Oklahoma City with a scoreless eighth and ninth.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes have won five of their last six games ... For the second consecutive game, the Isotopes scored six runs in the seventh inning ... Edgeworth's inside-the-park home run was the 17th in Isotopes history. The last inside-the-parker was hit by Drew Weeks on April 27, 2019. The last hit in Albuquerque was off the bat of Derrik Gibson on May 7, 2018.

ON DECK: Right-hander Brandon Gold (1-1, 6.23) gets the start for the Isotopes in the series finale tomorrow, a matinee contest with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ... After a league-wide off-day on Wednesday, the Isotopes head to Sugar Land, Tex. for the first time in team history to open up a six-game series with the Skeeters (Triple-A Astros).

