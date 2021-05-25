Isotopes Secure Series Victory with 9-2 Win
May 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 9 (6-11), Dodgers 2 (4-13) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
AT THE DISH: The Isotopes connected on three home runs off the bats of José Gomez, Greg Bird and Danny Edgeworth ... The home run from Gomez was his first in Triple-A. He finished the game 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk ... Bird's home run was his third of the season for Albuquerque. The veteran first baseman finished the night 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI ... Edgeworth's home run was of the inside-the-park variety, the 17th in Isotopes history. The inside-the-parker was also Edgeworth's first in Triple-A.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Dereck Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75) had a solid outing on the hill for Albuquerque. The right-hander did now allow a run over his 4.0 innings on the mound. He did not issue a walk and struck out eight Dodgers ... Jack Wynkoop rebounded after a shaky outing in his last appearance, tossing two scoreless frames ... Logan Cozart was the only Isotopes pitcher to allow a run, yielding two (one earned) over 0.2 innings ... Joe Harvey faced one batter who he struck out, earning a hold ... Antonio Santos finished off Oklahoma City with a scoreless eighth and ninth.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes have won five of their last six games ... For the second consecutive game, the Isotopes scored six runs in the seventh inning ... Edgeworth's inside-the-park home run was the 17th in Isotopes history. The last inside-the-parker was hit by Drew Weeks on April 27, 2019. The last hit in Albuquerque was off the bat of Derrik Gibson on May 7, 2018.
ON DECK: Right-hander Brandon Gold (1-1, 6.23) gets the start for the Isotopes in the series finale tomorrow, a matinee contest with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ... After a league-wide off-day on Wednesday, the Isotopes head to Sugar Land, Tex. for the first time in team history to open up a six-game series with the Skeeters (Triple-A Astros).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from May 25, 2021
- Kelly Clubs Grand Slam, Rainiers Extend Winning Streak against Round Rock - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aviators Blow 4-0 Lead, Drop Third in a Row to Bees - Las Vegas Aviators
- Home run barrage continues in offense-fueled victory over Aces - Sacramento River Cats
- Holaday Drives in Five, Reno Drops 14-9 Slugfest to Sacramento - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Falls 7-3 to Tacoma in Monday Night Matchup - Round Rock Express
- Albuquerque Holds off OKC Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Sugar Land Drops Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Jake Odorizzi Pitches Four Scoreless Innings in Skeeters 7-2 Win - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Isotopes Secure Series Victory with 9-2 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.