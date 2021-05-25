Round Rock Falls 7-3 to Tacoma in Monday Night Matchup

TACOMA, Washington - The Round Rock Express (10-7) dropped its fourth contest of the series to the Tacoma Rainiers (9-8) at Cheney Stadium on Monday night by a final score of 7-3. DH Curtis Terry led the way offensively with three hits, including a home run, and two RBI.

Express LHP Joe Palumbo (0-1, 8.44) was tagged with his first loss of the season after allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout in 1.0 innings of relief. Rainiers starter RHP Logan Verrett (1-0, 1.59) got the win with one run on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts in his 5.2 inning appearance.

The Express put the first run of the night on the board in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, a score that held through the fifth inning. After drawing a walk and moving to third base on a single from RF Carl Chester, 2B Eli White stole home, becoming the first Round Rock runner to steal home since July 2019.

Tacoma took a 2-1 lead after scoring its first runs in the fifth inning. 3B Jantzen Witte kicked things off for the Rainiers with a home run to left field before SS Jack Reinheimer scored on a Luis Torrens groundout after Palumbo walked the bases loaded.

The Rainiers used a big sixth inning to add four runs and extend their lead to 6-1. After another three straight walks, the bases were loaded for 2B Ty Kelly, who came to the plate and hit the second grand slam of the series for Tacoma, bringing LF Dillon Thomas, 1B Jose Marmolejos and Witte in with him.

Round Rock and Tacoma traded runs later in the contest with Terry hitting his sixth home run of the season for the Express in the seventh inning and Marmolejos hitting a solo shot for the Rainiers in the bottom of the eighth.

The E-Train put four batters on base during the ninth inning, pushing one across. White plated the final run of the night after hitting a single, advancing on a wild pitch and scoring on a double from Terry.

Round Rock takes on Tacoma for the series finale at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday night starting at 8:05 p.m. CT. Both scheduled starting pitchers are to be announced.

