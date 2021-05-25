Wilkerson, OKC Dodgers Dominate Albuquerque

Pitcher Aaron Wilkerson held the Isotopes to one hit through 6.2 scoreless innings as the Oklahoma City Dodgers' offense was fueled by Luke Raley's career-high five RBI and Hamlet Marte tied his career high with four RBI in a 12-0 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. In addition, Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry continued their Major League Rehab Assignments, with Bellinger hitting his second home run in four games with OKC and McKinstry going 3-for-4 with a double and scoring two runs. Raley hit a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning as the Dodgers (5-13) scored four runs in the frame. OKC added six more runs in the fifth inning, including Bellinger's homer and a bases-clearing double by Marte. The Isotopes (6-12) were held without a hit through six innings and to three hits overall on the way to OKC's first shutout win since July 5, 2019 against Round Rock in OKC.

Of Note:

-Dodgers starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson held Albuquerque to one hit over 6.2 scoreless innings Tuesday afternoon. He held the Isotopes without a hit until Ryan Vilade led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single. Wilkerson, who celebrated his 32nd birthday Monday, walked two and recorded seven strikeouts throwing 95 pitches, including 57 strikes. The outing was the longest by a Dodgers pitcher this season and Wilkerson's longest outing since pitching 7.0 scoreless innings May 31, 2019 for San Antonio against Omaha. He allowed one hit in that outing as well, with three walks and six strikeouts.

-With Tuesday's shutout win, the Dodgers snapped a three-game losing skid to finish their series 2-4 in Albuquerque. The shutout win was the team's first since a 1-0 victory July 5, 2019 against Round Rock in OKC and the team's first road shutout win since a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019 in Albuquerque.

-Cody Bellinger played in the fourth game of his rehab assignment Tuesday, going 1-for-5 with a home run and a strikeout. He also played seven innings in center field. His home run came in the fifth inning when he belted an 0-2 pitch out to right field for the second solo homer of his rehab assignment to extend the Dodgers' lead in the game to 5-0. At the plate, he is now 3-for-16 with two homers and three RBI. The 2019 NL MVP played in only four games with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being placed on the IL April 6. Following a collision at first base in Oakland, the injury was initially diagnosed as a left calf contusion before it was later determined to be a hairline fracture in his left fibula.

-Zach McKinstry went 3-for-4 Tuesday with a walk in the fourth game of his rehab assignment, reaching base four times. He hit a double in the fifth inning, and added two singles and a walk in the game, playing seven innings in left field. He is 4-for-12 with two doubles, three walks and four runs scored with OKC. McKinstry played in 17 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season before being placed on the IL April 22 with a right oblique strain. At the time of his injury, McKinstry was batting .296 (16x54) with three homers and 14 RBI.

-Outfielder Luke Raley finished with a career-high five RBI Tuesday, connecting on a three-run homer in the fourth inning and adding a two-run single in the eighth inning. His previous career-high mark was three RBI.

-Catcher Hamlet Marte, playing in his fifth game of the season, racked up four RBI Tuesday to tie his career-high mark. He hit a RBI groundout in the fourth inning before adding a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning.

-The 12 runs scored by the Dodgers marked the team's second-highest run total of the season as well as the third time this season - and in the Albuquerque series - that OKC tallied a double-digit run total.

-Home runs by Cody Bellinger and Luke Raley gave the Dodgers their sixth multi-homer game of the season and their third of the series in Albuquerque.

What's Next: After a league-wide day off Wednesday, the OKC Dodgers continue their 12-game road trip and open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 8:05 p.m. Central time Thursday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

