Tromp plates 2 in series finale defeat

West Sacramento, Calif. - Just one day after putting up a season-high 14 runs, the River Cats' bats were silent for the first seven innings of their series-finale defeat.

Sacramento made things interesting late with a four-run eighth inning. LaMonte Wade Jr. walked, Jason Krizan doubled, and Jason Vosler was hit-by-pitch against right-hander Josh Lucas before Chadwick Tromp knocked in a pair with a double.

Reno made a double-switch and put in their closer Ryan Buchter to stop the bleeding. Justin Bour singled and Drew Robinson had a sacrifice-fly to make it 6-4. Buchter then retired five of the next six batters to escape the eighth and slam the door in the ninth, recording his sixth save with three quick outs.

Aces starting pitcher Humberto Castellanos (2-0) got his second win of the series, striking out five while allowing just two hits and one walk. In two games vs Sacramento, Castellanos struck out nine, surrendering two walks, four hits, and one run in 11 innings.

Rehabbing San Francisco pitcher Tyler Beede (0-1) received his first loss of 2021. A hit-by-pitch, walk, fly-out, and sacrifice-fly put Beede and the River Cats down 1-0 without surrendering a hit.

Reigning Triple-A West pitcher of the week, right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (0-2 with a 5.65 ERA) looks to build off his stellar last start. He'll be opposed by Las Vegas righty Paul Blackburn (0-1 with a 3.71 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT) on Thursday. Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The homerless day ended the River Cats' nine-game home run streak.

Sacramento reliever Sam Wolff struck out two in one inning of work. He has now struck out seven in four shutout innings.

Reno center fielder Nick Heath scored three runs and knocked in two with his first home run of the season.

