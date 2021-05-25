Big Sixth Inning Powers Bees to Third Straight Win

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees rallied with seven runs in the sixth inning for an 8-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday night. The Bees trailed 4-0 when Luis Rengifo opened the sixth with an infield hit and Matt Thaiss reached on an error. Scott Schebler followed with a three run homer to center field, his sixth of the season, to pull Salt Lake to within one. One out later, Jake Gatewood doubled and came home on Brennon Lund's fourth homer of the year to give the Bees the lead. After Brandon Marsh singled, Jo Adell crushed a ball onto the roof of the Vegas Golden Knights practice rink for his tenth roundtripper of the season to give the Bees a 7-4 lead. After Las Vegas got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, Schebler closed out the scoring with a ninth inning RBI single.

Jake Buchanan (1-1) earned the win, as he pitched four innings of relief and allowed just one run on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk. James Hoyt worked a three up, three down ninth to pick up his first save of the season. Schebler led the Bees' seventeen hit attack with four hits and four runs batted in, while Lund and Adell each added two hits and two RBI, as Salt Lake grabbed its third straight win.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.