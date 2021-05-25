Albuquerque Holds off OKC Dodgers

The Oklahoma City Dodgers (4-13) offense was limited to two runs and five hits, as the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-11) kept their recent roll at the plate going in a 9-2 win over Oklahoma City Monday night. The Isotopes led 3-0 through six innings before the Dodgers rallied for two runs in the seventh inning. However, the Isotopes came up with a monster seventh inning rally for the second straight game, plating six runs in the process. Albuquerque hit three more homers, including one inside-the-park home run.

Of Note:

-Cody Bellinger played in back-to-back games for the first time during his rehab assignment. He played seven innings at first base and went 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts.

-Fellow rehabber Zach McKinstry did not play as part of a scheduled day off after playing in each of the last three games.

-One day after tallying a season-high 13 hits and nine extra-base hits, the Dodgers were held to five hits and one extra-base hit - a double by Elliot Soto in the second inning. Soto was the only Dodger to finish with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a RBI.

-Pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx became the first Dodgers starting pitcher to last 5.0 innings since he also did May 10 in Round Rock. It was also just the third time in 17 games this season the Dodgers' starting pitcher was able to complete five frames. Bibens-Dirkx (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs and four hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.

-For the second straight game, the Isotopes rallied for six runs in the seventh inning, and on Monday it turned a 3-2 lead into a 9-2 lead. They notched four hits in the inning as well as two walks, with all baserunners scoring. Dodgers relievers Yaisel Sierra and Jordan Martinson combined to allow the six-spot, and of the 30 pitches the duo threw in the inning, only 13 were strikes.

-Danny Edgeworth finished the seventh-inning rally with an inside-the-park home run. He hit a fly ball off the wall in right field, and when OKC outfielder Steven Souza Jr. attempted to play the ball off the wall, it appeared he sustained a knee injury, and the ball came to a stop in right field allowing Edgeworth to round the bases. It was the first inside-the-park home run against OKC since Aug. 3, 2018 by Andrew Aplin in Tacoma.

-The Dodgers have now lost five of their last six games and have dropped three straight in the current series.

What's Next: The Dodgers have a quick turnaround as they finish their series in Albuquerque at 1:05 p.m. Central time Tuesday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

