OKC Dodgers Announce Capacity Increase Beginning July 1

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Beginning with the July 1 home game against the Salt Lake Bees, the Oklahoma City Dodgers plan to expand seating capacity at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after operating their first 18 home games at approximately 50 percent capacity.

This decision was made with support from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) and is due to a number of contributing factors, which include the ongoing encouraging trends related to COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalization rates and vaccination rates in the Oklahoma City community, as well as updated CDC guidance and the successful execution of the season-opening home series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers will operate the majority of the ballpark at full capacity beginning July 1, although socially-distanced seating sections still will be offered for fans who continue to prefer that seating option.

Single-game tickets for July, August, and September games will go on sale June 15 and can be purchased at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Fireworks Fridays and $2 Tuesdays will continue through the remainder of the season and a full list of additional special promotions for July through September will be announced at a later date.

Limited single-game tickets are available now for upcoming games from June 3-8 and June 10-15 in seating pods of two, three, four, five or six seats, with each pod distanced three feet from each other. Tickets will continue to be digital and will be scanned at a touchless scanner upon entry, and the new clear bag policy will continue to be enforced throughout the 2021 season. Face masks are also strongly encouraged for all guests. A full list of ballpark health and safety regulations can be found at okcdodgers.com/safety.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.