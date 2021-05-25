Jake Odorizzi Pitches Four Scoreless Innings in Skeeters 7-2 Win

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out seven in his second MLB rehab assignment start for the Sugar Land Skeeters in a 7-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night at Constellation Field.

Odorizzi threw 77 pitches and struck out seven batters over the 4 2/3 innings of work. He has not pitched since April 25 when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator muscle strain.

Michael Papierski opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a two-run triple. Papierski has now driven in two runs in back-to-back games. It was also the second triple in Skeeters Triple A history.

Robel Garcia, who was appearing in his first game with the Skeeters this season, hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.

The Skeeters tacked on four in the eighth inning, aided by a two-run double from Bryan De La Cruz and RBI single from Garcia.

John Andreoli and Gosuke Katoh hit back-to-back homers for El Paso in the sixth inning to account for their runs.

The Skeeters and Chihuahuas were scheduled to play a doubleheader Monday night, but the first game was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up at a later date.

The Skeeters and Chihuahuas close out their series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night. It will be a battle of right-handers with Major League experience between Nivaldo Rodriguez and Brett Kennedy,

