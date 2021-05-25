Sugar Land Drops Chihuahuas

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas by a score of 7-2 for the second consecutive night Monday, handing El Paso its fifth consecutive loss.

John Andreoli and Gosuke Katoh hit home runs on back-to-back pitches in the top of the sixth inning for El Paso's two runs. It was the third set of back-to-back home runs by the Chihuahuas in 16 games this season. Nick Tanielu went 3-for-4 with three singles for El Paso.

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi pitched 4.2 shutout innings on an MLB injury rehab assignment Monday and struck out seven Chihuahuas. El Paso starter MacKenzie Gore pitched three shutout innings but walked five batters.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Live | 05/24/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (8-8), Sugar Land (11-5)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-1, 7.88) vs. Sugar Land RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (1-0, 2.25). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.