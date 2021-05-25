Reno Takes Series, Downing Sacramento, 6-4

May 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Aces take the series finale against the River Cats, defeating the home team, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon.

Humberto Castellanos tossed his second gem of the series, going five strong and allowing no runs on two hits with five punchouts. In his pair of starts, the Aces' right-hander allowed a combined one run on four hits with nine strikeouts in 11.0 innings of work against Sacramento.

Ryder Jones delivered a pinch-hit, two-run shot to right-center in the eighth, becoming the first player since Matt Szczur on Aug. 26, 2019, to smack a pinch-hit dinger.

Nick Heath also belted his first home run with the Aces, taking the first pitch he saw over the right-center field wall in the sixth.

Reno jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Following a hit by pitch to Heath and a walk Juniel Querecuto, Drew Ellis put a sacrifice fly on the left-field warning track to bring Heath around to score.

Aces' Humberto Castellanos and a shared effort from River Cats' pitchers engaged in a duel on the mound. Both teams were held off the board until the top of the fifth, combining for just four hits since the top of the second.

In the top of the fifth, Reno tagged Sacramento with a run on an RBI single. Heath worked a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a ground out to start the inning. After Christian Walker reached on a walk, Ellis drove in his second run of the game on a base knock to left and increased the Aces' advantage, 2-0.

Renae Martinez walked in his pinch-hit appearance for the Aces' starter in the visiting half of the sixth. In the next at-bat, Heath ripped his first home run of the year to right-center and gave Reno a 4-0 lead.

After a blank seventh, Ryder Jones drilled a pinch-hit, two-run shot to extend the Aces' edge to 6-0 in the eighth.

Sacramento broke the shutout in the bottom half of the eighth, putting a four-spot on the board. Chadwick Tromp's two-run double, an RBI single from Justin Bour and a Drew Robinson sacrifice fly helped Sacramento slash its deficit to two, 6-4

Ryan Buchter closed out the game with his sixth save of the year, allowing no runs on one hit in two innings of work.

Reno returns to action on Thursday against the Tacoma Rainiers, with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. PT. Sunday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or KPLY 630 AM locally with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.