Reno Aces Notes

The Last Six:

In the last six games, the Aces have been the hottest team in Triple-A West, boasting a league-leading .318 batting average, 67 hits and 49 runs scored. Reno's pitching staff has also been top-tier, holding the opposition to a second-best .201 batting average

Streaking is allowed:

Juniel Querecuto set a new team-high with his nine-game hitting streak, surpassing Domingo Leyba's mark of eight. Through this stretch, the Aces' infielder is slashing .341/.357/.415 while going 14-for-41 at the dish. Querecuto has also racked up five RBIs and five runs scored over that stretch

Matt Lipka recorded a base knock in his fourth straight contest, boasting a .571 batting average while putting forth eight hits in 14 at-bats. The veteran outfielder has also driven in six runs and scored six of his own.

Not in the PCL anymore...:

Aces starters rank second in Triple-A West by holding the opposition with a .242 batting average through 17 games and 73.2 innings of work.

Josh Green dropped to second in Triple-A West with a 2.25 ERA after his third start of the season, while also striking out 11 in 16.0 innings of work. The right-hander is also the only Aces' pitcher to toss five or more innings in all of his starts this year.

Zach Lee picked up his first win of 2021 on May 23, dominating Sacramento through his five frames and allowing just one run on four hits with five punchouts. The 29-year-old ranks fourth in Triple-A West with a 1.29 ERA among starters.

Alex Powers has yet to allow a hit in his five appearances, boasting a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and a trio of strikeouts in 7.0 innings of work since being signed on May 13.

Of the 22 pitchers to make an appearance for Reno this season, 13 have an ERA under four and 14 have a WHIP under 1.50

Buch-ending the game:

Reliever Ryan Buchter has emerged as the Aces go-to closer, finishing a league-leading five games this season. Buchter is tied for the league-lead in appearances as well, coming on in relief eight times. In 7.2 innings of work, Buchter owns a 3.52 ERA with 10 strikeouts.

Down, but Not Out:

The Aces have stormed back in the second half of the contest in six games this season, storming back to either tie the game or take a commanding lead.

On Monday night, Reno unloaded five runs in the sixth and a pair in the ninth to down the River Cats, 7-3.

In Saturday's contest against Sacramento, the Aces scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game before falling in the ninth, 4-3.

Reno's effort on May 15 against Las Vegas did both as the team erased a six-run Aviators' lead to win, 10-7. On May 14, Reno slashed a five-run deficit with a six-run eighth inning against the Aviators to take an 8-5 advantage in favor of Reno.

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .323 batting average and 15 doubles to go along with 48 runs scored. The team's batting average during the final three innings ranks second across the four levels of minor league baseball, trailing just the Erie Seawolves (.325) in Double-A.

Reno has posted a league-leading .328 batting average when trailing, while also scoring 42 runs after being down in a game.

On the flip side, the team holds the division lead when ahead in batting average (.330). The Aces also rank second in hits (87), doubles (21) and runs (59) while ranking fourth in home runs (12).

Offensive Prowess:

The Aces' bats have come out swinging to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Triple-A West-leading seven triples, 39 doubles and 121 runs scored through 17 games.

The team also ranks second in the division with 180 hits and a .295 team batting average.

The Aces have outscored their opponents, 121-90, this season.

Blake Lalli's squad has boasted a 12-5 record through the first 17 games, the best record in franchise history over that span.

