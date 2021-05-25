Home run barrage continues in offense-fueled victory over Aces

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (8-9) scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings to record their highest offensive output of the season and beat the visiting Reno Aces (12-5).

To begin a wild series of innings, in which 22 of the games 23 runs were scored before the bottom of the fifth, second baseman Jason Krizan tripled down the right-field line to plate two in the first. But the River Cats quickly lost the lead when Reno catcher Bryan Holaday went yard with two runners on in the second. Sacramento shortstop Thairo Estrada hit his own three-run shot in the bottom half of the frame, giving him a team-leading five home runs on the year.

Then in a five-run third inning, it was third baseman Jason Vosler staying on theme as his three-run homer made it 10-3. And left fielder Drew Robinson took on straight away center for his second of the year as part of a four-run fourth. The River Cats wouldn't score again, but 14 runs were plenty to secure their eighth win of the year.

Right-hander Tyler Beede will help close out the club's first home series of the season as he'll make his fifth rehab start, while Humberto Castellanos is set to face Sacramento for a second time. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Center fielder Bryce Johnson stole his sixth and seventh bases of the season, putting him in a tie for second in Triple-A West and a tie for third in all of Triple-A. Amazingly, through just 17 games, Johnson is nearly halfway to the 17-stolen base mark Abiatal Avelino set in 2019 for the team lead, which he totaled in 121 games. Johnson has also yet to be caught stealing. The club as a whole has been caught three times in 14 tries.

